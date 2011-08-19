MUMBAI Aug 19 Swiss bank Credit Suisse is reducing its staff in its India wealth management unit by 20 percent as part of its global headcount reduction plans amid tough market conditions, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Out of about 60 people in Credit Suisse's India wealth management unit, 12 are leaving the firm, the sources said, adding Puneet Matta, head of the business unit, left the bank about a week back.

The sources declined to be named as the matter was not public yet.

"Credit Suisse remains fully committed to the Indian market. We continue to be proactive about monitoring the size of our business relative to efficiencies and market conditions," said Mihir Doshi, CEO of Credit Suisse in India.

"This involves realigning resources and adjusting capacity to meet client needs and to manage costs across the business," he said in a statement, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)