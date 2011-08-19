MUMBAI Aug 19 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
is reducing its staff in its India wealth management
unit by 20 percent as part of its global headcount reduction
plans amid tough market conditions, two sources with knowledge
of the situation said on Friday.
Out of about 60 people in Credit Suisse's India wealth
management unit, 12 are leaving the firm, the sources said,
adding Puneet Matta, head of the business unit, left the bank
about a week back.
The sources declined to be named as the matter was not
public yet.
"Credit Suisse remains fully committed to the Indian market.
We continue to be proactive about monitoring the size of our
business relative to efficiencies and market conditions," said
Mihir Doshi, CEO of Credit Suisse in India.
"This involves realigning resources and adjusting capacity
to meet client needs and to manage costs across the business,"
he said in a statement, without giving further details.
