BRIEF-Titan Medical reports Q4 loss of $0.01 per share
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 19 Credit Suisse's guilty plea with U.S. authorities is likely to be announced after the market close on Monday, two sources said.
Under a settlement, Credit Suisse is expected to pay over $2 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges it helped American evade taxes. The Swiss bank has been in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and New York State Department of Financial Services.
Spokesmen for Credit Suisse and the New York State Department of Finance declined to comment. Representative from the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; Additional reporting by Dan Wilchins in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
* Immunotec-Ruling from Mexican Tax Administration Services confirms some of its products should be classified for importation purposes in HTS code 2106.10.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: