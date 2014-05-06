(Changes dateline from Washington, adds trader comment, shares)
By Mark Hosenball, Aruna Viswanatha and Oliver Hirt
WASHINGTON/ZURICH May 6 Credit Suisse Group AG
is in talks with the U.S. Justice Department to pay as
much as $1.6 billion to resolve an investigation into the bank's
role in helping Americans evade U.S. taxes, a person familiar
with the matter said.
Prosecutors have also been pushing for Credit Suisse to
plead guilty in connection with the probe, two people with
knowledge of the talks said.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined comment.
The penalty would exceed the 895 million Swiss francs ($1
billion) that Credit Suisse has set aside to pay potential
penalties to the United States.
It's also much tougher than the settlement the Justice
Department reached in 2009 with Credit Suisse's hometown rival
UBS AG, which was also accused of helping Americans
dodge taxes.
In that settlement, UBS paid $780 million to settle similar
charges, roughly half the amount being discussed for Credit
Suisse, even though the latter's offshore private banking
business was much smaller than UBS's.
Also, UBS was allowed to enter a deferred prosecution
agreement and criminal charges were later dropped against the
firm.
Shares in Credit Suisse fell nearly 1 percent by 1000 GMT,
lagging European banks as a whole, which were down 0.2
percent.
"The shares should have priced in the penalty of $1.6
billion and will likely bounce back when the final figure is on
the table," a trader said.
"It's a hefty sum, but is not likely to knock Credit Suisse
out. Worst-case scenario is the bank will simply report no
profit, or just a small profit."
It was unclear what sort of impact a criminal plea could
have on Credit Suisse. Historically, the Justice Department has
rarely pursued criminal prosecutions against financial firms,
especially global companies that could become destabilized
following an indictment.
Much of the concern stems from the 2002 indictment and
eventual demise of accounting firm Arthur Andersen, which led to
the loss of about 25,000 jobs and greater consolidation in the
industry.
But the Justice Department has recently taken a harder
stance, in the wake of criticism about its record.
CLOSE COOPERATION
The Department on Monday posted a video in which Attorney
General Eric Holder said close cooperation with regulators was
paving the way for criminal actions against financial
institutions, though he did not name them.
"I intend to reaffirm the principle that no individual or
entity that does harm to our economy is ever above the law,"
Holder said. "There is no such thing as 'too big to jail.'"
The Justice Department came under particularly intense fire
from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which
in February accused the agency of not aggressively pursuing
Swiss banks that helped Americans dodge taxes, including Credit
Suisse.
U.S. lawmakers and influential U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff of Manhattan have more broadly accused the Justice
Department of shying away from high-level financial
prosecutions.
Credit Suisse in February agreed to pay $196 million to
resolve a related case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), which accused the bank of providing services
to U.S. clients without registering with the SEC.
In a sign of the delicate nature of the Justice Department
negotiations, Switzerland's finance minister met with Holder in
Washington on Friday to discuss the investigation of Swiss
banks.
A Swiss ministry spokesman said the minister, Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf, was seeking "fair and equal treatment" of the
Swiss banks involved in the probe.
That discussion followed a meeting U.S. Justice Department
officials held with U.S. regulators last month to make sure a
criminal plea would not cripple the bank's ability to do
business in the United States, a person familiar with the matter
said.
A Swiss government source said on Monday the most likely
result from the recent negotiations is a guilty plea from Credit
Suisse. "My impression is that it will go quickly and it could
be in the coming weeks," the source said.
The source added that the Justice Department is being
careful to minimize any unintended ripple effects of a guilty
plea. "The DoJ has no intention of destabilizing Credit Suisse,"
the source said.
($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs)
(Additional reporting by Josh Franklin and Ruppert
Pretterklieber in Zurich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David
Holmes)