(Adds sources familiar with the discussions, details of
negotiations)
May 15 Credit Suisse Group AG is
expected to plead guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S.
authorities to resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped
Americans evade U.S. taxes, people familiar with the discussions
said on Thursday.
Under the terms being discussed, about $2 billion would go
to federal authorities, mainly the U.S. Justice Department.
About $100 million would go to the Federal Reserve, the people
said.
The New York bank regulator, the Department of Financial
Services, could get an additional $500 million or more, but
those talks are ongoing, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse might be willing to pay a bit more than $2.5
billion in total, though the bank is worried if it goes much
higher than that figure, it could undermine its credit rating, a
second source said.
Representatives of the agencies and of Credit Suisse
declined comment.
A settlement could come as early as next week, the sources
said, but it could get pushed back as final details are ironed
out.
Credit Suisse is expected to plead guilty as part of the
settlement, the people said, a rare result for a financial
institution accused of misconduct.
Prosecutors have not often sought such a stiff punishment in
part due to the implications such a plea might have for
regulators or for the market.
Bank regulators have some authority to revoke licenses in
the wake of a criminal conviction, giving the New York banking
department a crucial bargaining chip in the negotiations.
The New York regulator, which is led by Benjamin Lawsky, has
the authority to revoke the bank's license to operate in that
state if the bank pleads guilty.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the
Justice Department would receive $1.7 billion and the New York
regulator expected to receive $600 million.
