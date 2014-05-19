ZURICH May 19 Credit Suisse expects
to book an after-tax charge of 1.598 billion Swiss francs in the
second quarter related to its settlement of a U.S. criminal
charge that it conspired to help Americans evade taxes.
"The resolution of this matter was coordinated with its lead
global regulators, and Credit Suisse expects no impact on its
licenses, nor any material impact on its operational or business
capabilities," the Swiss bank said in a statement.
"We deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this
settlement," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in
the statement.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Peter Cooney)