ZURICH Oct 17 Credit Suisse on Friday
shuffled managers at its investment banking division, appointing
two new executives to head up the unit alongside Gael de
Boissard.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank said Jim Amine and Tim
O'Hara will join the executive board and partner with de
Boissard to lead the division with immediate effect.
Amine will continue to be responsible for the investment
banking department, while Tim O'Hara will continue to run
equities. Meanwhile, de Boissard will continue to head its fixed
income business and will remain CEO of Europe, Middle East and
Africa and a member of the executive board.
Eric Varvel, who currently co-heads the investment banking
division with de Boissard, will take up the role of chairman of
the Asia Pacific and Middle East. He will step down from the
executive board but continue to report to Chief Executive Brady
Dougan.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)