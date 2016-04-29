(Repeats story published on Thursday)
* Confidence wanes after CEO's handling of trading losses
* Shares in bank have fallen 40 pct since Thiam's arrival
* Firm could also face pay backlash at annual meeting
By Sinead Cruise, Simon Jessop and Joshua Franklin
LONDON/ZURICH, April 28 Credit Suisse
investors want answers from CEO Tidjane Thiam about his
turnaround plan in the wake of $1 billion of unexpected trading
writedowns at the bank, which has lost more than a third of its
value since he joined 10 months ago.
Thiam joined last July from Prudential, with
investor hopes high that he could repeat the successful Asian
expansion strategy he oversaw at the British insurer and that
his modest banking experience would bring fresh perspective.
But the 53-year old is expected to receive a lukewarm
reception at the bank's annual investor meeting in Zurich on
Friday.
Confidence in his ability to revive the bank's fortunes was
shaken when he said he only discovered the scale of the bank's
risky credit trading positions days before its fourth-quarter
results in February, when writedowns were taken.
That added to concerns about the bank's wider strategy.
Major shareholders have backed it, but some smaller investors
and analysts are worried about Credit Suisse's plans to expand
in Asian wealth management just as Chinese growth is slowing.
Some fear Thiam's targets are too optimistic, including one
to more than double pre-tax income from Asia Pacific in 2018.
"He is trying to achieve some tricky things and confidence
in him is low. He needs to show a couple of good results to
restore confidence, and we know the next quarter won't be great,
they are already saying so," said Filippo Alloatti, senior
analyst at Hermes Credit.
"A short period of time won't give him the results he is
seeking. I think the thing Thiam needs right now is luck."
Switzerland's second-largest bank has seen its share price
fall around 40 percent since Thiam started, lagging its bigger
rival UBS and underperforming the European banking
sector index, which has lost about 25 percent.
The issue of executive pay - a hot topic following
high-profile protest votes at recent annual meetings of BP
, Smith & Nephew and Anglo American - is
also expected to feature on Friday.
The pay votes will likely gain the necessary investor
backing but support is expected to waver after some shareholder
advisory groups questioned the size of Thiam's bonus, despite
him having already asked the board to cut it by 40 percent.
He received a bonus of 2.86 million francs ($2.96 million)
for his six months in the job last year, taking his total cash
and share awards from the bank in 2015 to 18.9 million francs -
the bulk of which replaced awards lost since his move from
Prudential.
Advisory groups Ethos, Glass Lewis and zRating recommended
investors vote against the company in some or all of the four
binding votes over proposed pay for top executives. Ethos
recommended that no bonuses be paid to top management at all,
while the others oppose parts of the bonus packages.
Credit Suisse said it respected shareholder democracy. "It
is the right of every shareholder to form his personal opinion
on every agenda item and to discuss it publicly," a spokeswoman
added.
ANNUAL LOSS
Like its rivals, Credit Suisse has been hurt by tighter
regulation, and volatile global markets that have reduced
profitability of key investment banking business lines such as
trading and advisory.
Thiam's untimely grasp of trading liabilities, coupled with
worries about execution of the business plan in this tougher
environment, have re-opened debate about his suitability for the
turnaround role.
"That's one of the downsides in hiring someone who might be
brilliant but doesn't have 15, 20 years experience in this
business," said one of the bank's institutional shareholders,
who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
"People had concerns about that at the beginning and this
(being caught out by the scale of the trades) certainly doesn't
help."
Despite presiding over the surprise writedowns and the
bank's full-year loss in eight years in 2015, some investors
have given Thiam their backing.
"Now that he has made all the set-up for the new strategy,
he has to carry on and I don't think it would be right to make a
judgment so early," said Vincent Kaufmann, CEO of Ethos, which
holds Credit Suisse stock in an index fund.
Thiam has said he and other senior bank officials were
unaware of the size of the positions behind the writedowns but
that no trading limits had been breached or trades concealed.
On Feb. 4, the markets division reported an adjusted pre-tax
loss of 658 million Swiss francs for the fourth quarter, in
which it racked up $633 million in writedowns on illiquid
trades, positions that are not easy to sell out of.
A further $346 million in writedowns followed in the first
quarter as of March 11, the bank disclosed on March 23.
Some investors have pointed to the risk of possible legal
action against the bank if any shareholders believe they were
not adequately informed about the scale of the illiquid trading
book before November's 4.7-billion Swiss franc capital-raising.
"I don't think Credit Suisse will be able to move on from
this as quickly as they might like. I think there's a real
chance of litigation by shareholders," Guy de Blonay, fund
manager at Jupiter Asset Management, which manages
Credit Suisse stock.
Responding to request for comment on possible litigation,
Credit Suisse said: "We have nothing further to add than what we
disclosed on 23 March. In connection with our capital increase
in November 2015 we published a prospectus that contained all
relevant information and relevant disclosures."
($1 = 0.9670 Swiss francs)
