TOKYO Feb 26 Credit Suisse wants to
increase assets under management of its private banking business
in Japan through its newly launched multi-asset product to high
net worth investors as other global banking rivals exit the
business.
The second-largest bank in Switzerland is moving in the
opposite direction of rivals like Societe Generale and
Merrill Lynch, which have given up on their private
banking business in Japan.
Christian Huber, co-head of private banking at Credit Suisse
Securities Japan, said there is room to gain market share as
demand for services that combine banking and brokerage services
increase.
"We believe that having a bank relationship and a broker
dealer relationship and having multiple people you talk to is
cumbersome," Huber told a news conference.
Credit Suisse targets Japanese clients who own more than 1
billion yen ($10 million) in personal financial assets.
Credit Suisse launched its private banking business in Japan
in 2009 and then acquired HSBC's private banking unit
there December 2011.