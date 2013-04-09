* Jones appointed head of group finance and IR

ZURICH, April 9 Credit Suisse has hired former senior Deutsche Bank executive Charlotte Jones as head of group finance and investor relations, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank had said last week that Jones would step down this month from her job as deputy to the German bank's chief financial officer Stefan Krause.

In hiring Jones, Credit Suisse is adding a high-profile female banker to its ranks. The bank already has Pamela Thomas-Graham, head of talent, branding and communications officer, on its management board. Swiss academic Iris Bohnet also joined the bank's board of directors last year.

"Based in London, Charlotte will lead this newly combined function and report to me," Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in the memo to staff. He said she would join as a managing director and serve on the CFO executive committee.

Carlos Onis, current head of group finance, who is due to retire in 2014, will work with Jones when she takes up her role in July. He will continue as CFO Americas. Marc Richter will continue as interim head of investor relations, the memo said.

Credit Suisse confirmed the memo's contents.

Jones's departure is a blow for Deutsche Bank, which has an internal target to increase the proportion of female staff holding managing director or director titles to 25 percent by 2018, from around 17 percent in 2011.

The German bank is also seeking to raise the proportion of women in overall leadership positions to 35 percent by 2018 from around 29.7 percent in 2011.

To promote female talent Deutsche Bank created the "Atlas" programme to sponsor a number of high-potential senior women across the bank. The number of female managing directors has increased by 45 percent since 2007, Deutsche Bank said. Currently 40 percent of staff on Deutsche Bank's supervisory board are female.

