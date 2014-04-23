NEW YORK, April 23 Credit Suisse Group AG
has hired a senior banker from Deutsche Bank AG
to boost its global power and renewables practice,
according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
Jonathon Kaufman, who was a managing director at Deutsche
Bank's natural resources group, will join Credit Suisse in July
and help cover power producers and utility companies, the memo
said. A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
The appointment comes about a month after Credit Suisse
hired senior banker Frank Napolitano from RBC Capital Markets as
the bank's global head of power and renewables banking.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)