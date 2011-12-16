ZURICH Dec 16 Credit Suisse's investment bank said European firms will increasingly tap bond markets for funding instead of traditional lending, which banks are pulling back from due to a glut of new regulation which makes it more expensive.

"Debt capital markets are replacing bank lending as a more competitive source of financing for European corporates," Marco Illy, the head of Credit Suisse's investment banking division in Switzerland, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank criticized European banks for stifling economic activity because they have pulled back on lending.

According to Credit Suisse, domestic Swiss franc bond issues outpaced those of foreign issuers in the currency for the first time this year, which reflects the growing attraction of franc-denominated risk.

Credit Suisse is eager to develop a Swiss asset-backed securities market with an issue early next year, and also said demand for lower-rated credit may extend to Swiss high-yield debt offerings. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)