* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
Aug 1 Credit Suisse named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.
DeNunzio's appointment comes after Steve Koch, who was co-chairman of the M&A group, decided to retire to become the deputy mayor of the city of Chicago, effective Sept. 4.
Scott Lindsay, who was the other co-chairman of the M&A group, was earlier named the global head of M&A.
DeNunzio will now be the sole chairman of the group.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
