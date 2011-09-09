NEW YORK, Sept 9 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has hired Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) investment banker George Matsuzaka to focus on the insurance sector, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Matsuzaka started his banking career at Credit Suisse, according to the memo, and left the bank in 2003.

He follows former Greenhill colleague Alejandro Przygoda, who left the boutique financial advisory firm to co-head Credit Suisse's global financial institutions group earlier this summer.

Matsuzaka will be based in New York and will report to the co-heads of the Americas financial institutions group, Neil Carragher and Steven Pierson. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)