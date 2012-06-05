HONG KONG, June 5 Credit Suisse will
move Kevin Meehan, its head of prime services coverage for the
Asia Pacific region, to London later this summer as global head
of its prime fund services business, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Myo Schollum, the Swiss bank's head of Asia prime brokerage
sales, will replace Meehan in Hong Kong, the sources added.
A Credit Suisse spokesman declined comment.
Schollum, who had joined the firm in London in 2001 and
moved to Hong Kong in 2005, was earlier the head of prime
services coverage in Japan for Credit Suisse.
The bank is Asia's third biggest prime broker with assets
under management of about $19 billion, a survey released by
industry tracker AsiaHedge in May showed.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds. Click for their rank and assets
under management in Asia: r.reuters.com/hew38s
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)