By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 Credit Suisse Group AG
has hired Rob Irwin as a managing director and global
co-head of its transportation and autos group, the investment
bank said in an internal memo to staff on Monday.
Irwin joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co where he had
served as a managing director and global head of transportation
investment banking. Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2008, he had
held the same position at Bear Stearns & Co.
At Credit Suisse, Irwin will head the transportation and
autos group together with Andrew Horrocks and report to Andy
Lipsky and Mark Echlin, the co-heads of Credit Suisse's global
industrials group, according to the memo, a copy of which was
reviewed by Reuters.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Among other deals, Irwin advised on United Parcel Service's
acquisition of Overnight and Ceva Logistics' $1.9
billion purchase of TNT Logistics and $2 billion acquisition of
EGL.
Irwin will be based in New York and is expected to start his
new role in September, the memo said.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)