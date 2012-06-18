NEW YORK, June 18 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Rob Irwin as a managing director and global co-head of its transportation and autos group, the investment bank said in an internal memo to staff on Monday.

Irwin joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co where he had served as a managing director and global head of transportation investment banking. Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2008, he had held the same position at Bear Stearns & Co.

At Credit Suisse, Irwin will head the transportation and autos group together with Andrew Horrocks and report to Andy Lipsky and Mark Echlin, the co-heads of Credit Suisse's global industrials group, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Among other deals, Irwin advised on United Parcel Service's acquisition of Overnight and Ceva Logistics' $1.9 billion purchase of TNT Logistics and $2 billion acquisition of EGL.

Irwin will be based in New York and is expected to start his new role in September, the memo said. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)