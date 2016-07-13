July 13 Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse
Group AG has named David Kostel and Punit Mehta as
global co-heads of healthcare investment banking, according to
an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
The promotions reflect an ongoing effort by the bank to
augment its presence in the healthcare sector and make up for
the departure of Credit Suisse's previous global head of
healthcare, Stuart Smith, who decamped to work for boutique
investment bank Centerview Partners.
Since 2015, Credit Suisse has been on a hiring spree in the
healthcare space, adding five new senior bankers, including
Mehta. Most of the new hires are focused on the life sciences
sector.
Kostel, who is based in New York, previously served as
Credit Suisse's head of healthcare M&A. He has advised on
transactions in life sciences and services, including Bayer AG's
$62 billion offer for Monsanto Co and Anthem
Inc's $54 billion deal with Cigna Corp.
Mehta, who previously was Credit Suisse's co-head of
Americas healthcare, also based in New York, has advised on
transactions including Teva Pharmaceutical Industry's Ltd
$41 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc's
generics business and Endo International PLC's $8
billion acquisition of Par Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.
He was previously global head of life sciences at Barclays
Plc.
In recent months, tumbling valuations for healthcare stocks
and increasing political pressure on high drug prices have
unraveled some longstanding business models in the sector and
created new opportunities for some acquirers.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Will
Dunham)