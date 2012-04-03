BRIEF-Invista to explore strategic alternatives for apparel & advanced textiles business
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
April 3 * CREDIT SUISSE NAMES TIM PERRY NEW HEAD OF OIL AND GAS INVESTMENT BANKING FOR THE AMERICAS-MEMO * CREDIT SUISSE NAMES RAY WOOD NEW HEAD OF POWER & RENEWABLES INVESTMENT BANKING FOR THE AMERICAS-MEMO (Reporting By Michael Erman in New York)
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.