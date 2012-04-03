April 3 Credit Suisse Group appointed two new heads of its oil and gas and power and renewables investment banking businesses for the Americas, according to a memo the bank sent out to its staff on Monday.

Tim Perry was named the bank's new head of oil and natural gas for the Americas, which he adds to his current role as head of Credit Suisse's Houston office.

Ray Wood was named head of power and renewables for the Americas on top of his current position as global head of renewables.

Perry and Wood report to Osmar Abib and Jamie Welch, global co-heads of Credit Suisse's energy investment banking group, the memo said.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. The bank's recent oil and power deals include advising PPL Corp on two deals worth roughly $13 billion total in 2010 and 2011 and Energy Transfer Equity LP on its takeover of Southern Union. (Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)