Oct 11 Credit Suisse named Marc Smart managing director of its investor relations team, effective Jan. 1.
Smart most recently worked at Citi where he was the chief operating officer and head of equity advisory for the financial institutions group in EMEA.
Smart will cover UK sell-side and pan European investor community, splitting his time between London and Zurich.
He will report to Adam Gishen, head of investor relations. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.