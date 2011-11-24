ZURICH Nov 24 Credit Suisse
said on Thursday it would close a U.S.-based offshore unit which
caters to wealthy Americans but is registered with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, part of an overall effort to
slash private-banking costs.
"This was a strategic decision to improve the client
experience while at the same time streamline and optimize Credit
Suisse's operations. It follows the bank's 'Future PB' analysis
which emphasized taking advantage of efficiency gains across the
organization," a spokesman for Credit Suisse told Reuters.
The news was first reported on the website of Swiss daily
Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)