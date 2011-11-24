ZURICH Nov 24 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would close a U.S.-based offshore unit which caters to wealthy Americans but is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, part of an overall effort to slash private-banking costs.

"This was a strategic decision to improve the client experience while at the same time streamline and optimize Credit Suisse's operations. It follows the bank's 'Future PB' analysis which emphasized taking advantage of efficiency gains across the organization," a spokesman for Credit Suisse told Reuters.

The news was first reported on the website of Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)