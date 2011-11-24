* Says move part of its private banking rationalisation plan (Adds further details)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH Nov 24 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would close an offshore unit that caters to wealthy Americans but is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, part of an overall effort to slash private banking costs.

"This was a strategic decision to improve the client experience while at the same time streamline and optimise Credit Suisse's operations," a spokesman for the Swiss bank said.

"It follows the bank's 'Future PB' (private banking) analysis, which emphasised taking advantage of efficiency gains across the organisation," he said.

The Private Advisors unit, whose 10 client advisors managed American money from Switzerland, is the last remaining vestige of the bank's American offshore business, which has come under heavy pressure from U.S. tax officials.

Credit Suisse began withdrawing from its U.S. offshore business which wasn't under the SEC's supervision in 2008. The bank has never disclosed the quantity of assets in the business but chairman Urs Rohner has said they were marginal.

Last month the bank said it would slash spending to boost pretax profits by 800 million Swiss francs ($870 million) at its private banking arm by 2014. As part of the move the bank is to absorb into its main operations Clariden Leu, an independently run boutique private bank it owns, to save 200 million francs.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to disclose how much in assets the Private Advisors unit managed or how much in spending the move aimed to cut.

Overall, Credit Suisse's private bank manages 129.9 billion Swiss francs in the Americas region, which is run by Anthony DeChellis.

Swiss private banks operating in the United States but not registered and overseen by the SEC have come under intense scrutiny by the tax authorities and since U.S. officials began cracking down on UBS in 2007 many rivals like Credit Suisse also chose to get out of the U.S. business.

However, several, like UBS and Vontobel, still operate SEC-regulated units catering to U.S. clients.

Earlier this month Credit Suisse booked 295 million francs against third-quarter earnings in connection with the U.S. probe into the offshore business which the bank began withdrawing from in 2008. ($1=0.9193 Swiss francs) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)