ZURICH, March 22 Credit Suisse paid
its Chief Executive Brady Dougan 5.8 million Swiss francs last
year, less than half his 12.8 million franc payday in 2010,
after the Swiss bank's net profit shrank 62 percent on the year
and its stock dropped 41 percent.
Dougan's pay is still likely to spark investor ire,
particularly in Switzerland, where calls for Credit Suisse to
trim its costly investment bank have grown louder.
Dougan's pay is slightly less than that of UBS's
Sergio Ermotti, who earned nearly 6.4 million Swiss francs for
2011, including more than 4 million francs in various immediate
and deferred cash and share-based bonuses. Ermotti was named CEO
of UBS in September, after former head Oswald Gruebel quit
following a $2 billion trading scandal.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)