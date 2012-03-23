ZURICH, March 22 Credit Suisse paid its Chief Executive Brady Dougan 5.8 million Swiss francs last year, less than half his 12.8 million franc payday in 2010, after the Swiss bank's net profit shrank 62 percent on the year and its stock dropped 41 percent.

Dougan's pay is still likely to spark investor ire, particularly in Switzerland, where calls for Credit Suisse to trim its costly investment bank have grown louder.

Dougan's pay is slightly less than that of UBS's Sergio Ermotti, who earned nearly 6.4 million Swiss francs for 2011, including more than 4 million francs in various immediate and deferred cash and share-based bonuses. Ermotti was named CEO of UBS in September, after former head Oswald Gruebel quit following a $2 billion trading scandal. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)