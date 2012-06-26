HONG KONG, June 26 Credit Suisse will
move Benjamin Happ, the head of capital services for its prime
brokerage unit in the Asia-Pacific, to Boston, sources familiar
with the matter said.
The sources, which would not be identified because the
information was confidential, declined to say who will replace
Happ in Hong Kong.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to
comment.
Happ had joined the Swiss bank in Hong Kong as a director in
mid-2009 from alternative investment manager Abax Global
Capital, where he headed business development.
Prior to that, Happ had worked at Morgan Stanley in
New York at its investment management and prime brokerage
divisions.
Credit Suisse, ranked the No. 3 prime broker in the
Asia-Pacific by industry tracker AsiaHedge, is also moving Kevin
Meehan, its head of prime services coverage for the region, to
London to take on the role of global head of its prime fund
services business, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.
Meehan will be replaced by Myo Schollum, the Swiss bank's
head of Asia prime brokerage sales, in Hong Kong, the sources
had said.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds. Click here for their ranking and
assets under management in Asia: r.reuters.com/hew38s
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ryan Woo)