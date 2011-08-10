* Duesseldorf prosecutors to intensify Credit Suisse probe

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 10 Prosecutors in Duesseldorf will keep up the heat in a tax evasion probe of Credit Suisse , even as Switzerland and Germany on Wednesday agreed on how to deal with untaxed assets hidden in Swiss accounts.

Duesseldorf chief prosecutor Ralf Moellmann on Wednesday said: "We want to intensify our investigation."

In February prosecutors raided Credit Suisse offices in Germany as part of a broader clampdown on tax evasion, targeting the Swiss bank's employees.

Under the terms of a pact unveiled on Wednesday between Berlin and Berne, prosecutors would stop short of pursuing employees of banks, providing these were not already subject to an investigation.

Relations between the neighbouring countries have been strained by Germany's willingness to buy secret Swiss bank data from whistleblowers.

Germany's crusade has ensnared not only Credit Suisse, but also Julius Baer , which paid a fine earlier this year to settle with German authorities. .

