* Duesseldorf prosecutors to intensify Credit Suisse probe
* Bank staff probed on suspicion of aiding tax evasion
* Prosecutors press on even as Berlin, Berne strike deal
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 10 Prosecutors in
Duesseldorf will keep up the heat in a tax evasion probe of
Credit Suisse , even as Switzerland and Germany on
Wednesday agreed on how to deal with untaxed assets hidden in
Swiss accounts.
Duesseldorf chief prosecutor Ralf Moellmann on Wednesday
said: "We want to intensify our investigation."
In February prosecutors raided Credit Suisse offices in
Germany as part of a broader clampdown on tax evasion, targeting
the Swiss bank's employees.
Under the terms of a pact unveiled on Wednesday between
Berlin and Berne, prosecutors would stop short of pursuing
employees of banks, providing these were not already subject to
an investigation.
Relations between the neighbouring countries have been
strained by Germany's willingness to buy secret Swiss bank data
from whistleblowers.
Germany's crusade has ensnared not only Credit Suisse, but
also Julius Baer , which paid a fine earlier this year
to settle with German authorities.
