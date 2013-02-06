* Credit Suisse reports Q4 results at 0530 GMT on Thursday
* Expected to raise cost-cutting target, increase dividend
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Feb 7 Credit Suisse is
expected to report a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday,
benefiting from last year's cost-cutting initiative, and
investors are watching for evidence that restructuring will be
applied more broadly.
The Zurich-based bank's profitability - like its sector
peers - depends more on cost-cutting and restructuring than a
pick-up in business, analysts say, as tougher regulations
following the 2008-2009 banking crisis continue to bite.
"We believe Credit Suisse can raise cost save guidance from
4 billion Swiss francs to 4.4 billion francs," Morgan Stanley
analysts Hubert Lam and Huw van Steenis wrote on Tuesday.
So far, Credit Suisse has not said how many jobs it plans to
cut in order to reach its target of cutting spending by 4
billion Swiss francs ($4.40 billion), beyond the 3,500 jobs it
said in November 2011 would go.
The bank employed 48,400 staff at the end of September,
20,600 of them in its investment banking business and most of
the rest in its private banking operations.
In June, Credit Suisse was urged by the Swiss National Bank
to cut shareholder payouts or raise funds to bolster its capital
base.
Credit Suisse responded a month later with a $15.6 billion
capital plan to issue convertible bonds, pay bonuses in shares,
and sell prime Zurich real estate.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast 0.99 francs per share
2012 dividend and see a quarterly net profit of 645 million
francs, after the bank nearly halved its dividend in 2011 to
0.75 Swiss francs.
Thursday's earnings will be the first since Credit Suisse's
private banking arm absorbed its smaller asset management unit
along with some investment bank activities in November.
That move, which triggered a management shake-up, reinforced
Credit Suisse's commitment to its bond-trading business, all but
abandoned by hometown rival UBS.
($1 = 0.9095 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Louise Ireland)