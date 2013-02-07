BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio offers new 2022 bond in debt swap for up to 157 mln euros
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
ZURICH Feb 7 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will cut more costs than expected, after swinging to a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.
The Zurich-based bank said it will slash spending by 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.83 billion) by the end of 2015, up from a previously-announced 4 billion.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 397 million francs missed analyst forecasts, which averaged 645 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.