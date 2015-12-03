ZURICH Dec 3 Credit Suisse has raised 4.7 billion Swiss franc via its newly completed rights offering, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, placing nearly all of 261 million shares offered with existing investors and bringing its capital raising programme to a close.

"By the end of the rights exercise period on December 3, 99.0 percent of the rights had been exercised," Credit Suisse said. "We plan to sell in the market 2,538,570 registered shares for which the preemptive subscription rights were not exercised."

Together with a completed private placement of 58 million shares, the issue brings the bank's total capital raising, part of new chief executive Tidjane Thiam's strategy overhaul, to 6 billion francs.

The shares are set to begin trading on Friday. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by David Evans)