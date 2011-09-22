* CS chairman says board backs integrated bank
* Investment bank essential in emerging markets
* CS reviewing every business, every country
* Review complete this year, no more job cuts currently
planned
* "Zero tolerance" policy in offshore business
ZURICH, Sept 22 Credit Suisse Chairman
Urs Rohner rejected calls to split off the group's investment
bank, saying in a magazine interview it was essential for
serving the needs of wealthy private banking clients.
"It would be the wrong solution to simply stop with
investment banking or split it off. The board agrees on that,"
Rohner told Bilanz magazine, according to an advance copy of an
interview due to be published on Friday.
After UBS AG's statement last week that its
investment bank lost $2.3 billion on alleged rogue trades, some
Swiss politicians have called for UBS and Credit Suisse to
either give up investment banking or ringfence it from the rest
of the business.
"One cannot run a global wealth management business of the
size and form that we have built up without a capital market
business and investment banking," Rohner was quoted saying.
"Investment banking involves significantly more than
proprietary trading, even if that is often forgotten in the
public discussion," he said, pointing to entrepreneurial clients
in emerging markets who demanded capital markets know-how.
"Our integrated business model with its combination of
global wealth management and a capital markets business oriented
towards customers will be a significant advantage in future,
precisely in growth markets," he said.
LOT OF CAPITAL
But Rohner admitted that the downturn in the global economy
was forcing Credit Suisse to review all its businesses.
"We will look at every single business areas. On the one
hand geographically: we will no longer pursue every business in
every country. Then we will look at the kind of business," he
said, noting fixed income needed a lot of capital.
"We will analyse which businesses are useful for our
integrated model and whether they can be sustainably run with an
acceptable volatility and attractive returns," he said.
Rohner, promoted from vice-chairman this year, said this
review should be completed by the end of the year but there were
no current plans for more job cuts beyond the 2,000 announced
after poor second-quarter results.
He said Chief Executive Brady Dougan was the right man to
lead the restructuring, calling him "extremely competent,
experienced and full of integrity".
He also defended the bank's handling of offshore business
with U.S. clients, saying it had a "zero tolerance" policy.
"We consistently introduced cross-border rules, tougher than
everybody else. We even lost employees to other banks due to our
strict stance," he said.
Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S. tax probe, and
a number of current employees and former employees have been
charged with helping U.S. citizens dodge U.S. taxes.
On Monday, Credit Suisse agreed to pay a fine of 150 million
euros to end an investigation of its employees in Germany over
allegations that they helped citizens dodge taxes.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)