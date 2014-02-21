By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 21 Credit Suisse Group AG agreed
to pay $196.5 million and admit wrongdoing to settle U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it provided
cross-border brokerage and investment advisory services to U.S.
clients without first registering with the regulator.
The admission of wrongdoing was the fifth since last June,
when SEC Chair Mary Jo White modified the regulator's
decades-old practice of letting defendants settle cases without
admitting or denying wrongdoing. The SEC now requires admissions
in a broader array of cases.
"Broker-dealer and investment adviser registration
provisions are core protections for investors," Andrew Ceresney,
director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement on
Friday. "As Credit Suisse admitted as part of the settlement,
its employees for many years failed to comply with these
requirements, and the firm took far too long to achieve
compliance."
In settling SEC civil administrative proceedings, Credit
Suisse agreed to pay $82.2 million representing income from its
cross-border business, $64.3 million of interest and a $50
million fine.
The Zurich-based bank also agreed to hire an independent
consultant to review its broker-dealer and investment adviser
activities, and agreed to a censure.
Credit Suisse said it was pleased to settle, and is working
to resolve a separate U.S. Department of Justice probe into
tax-related matters. It said it set aside money for the SEC
settlement in the fourth quarter of 2013.
IMPROPER OVERSIGHT
According to the SEC, from 2002 to 2008 Credit Suisse's
cross-border advisory and brokerage services operations amassed
as many as 8,500 U.S. client accounts that held securities, and
had an average of $5.6 billion of securities assets under
management.
The SEC said that over the period in question, relationship
managers made about 107 trips to the United States, providing
services to hundreds of clients they visited.
It said Credit Suisse was throughout this period aware of
the registration requirements and took steps to prevent
violations, but that its efforts failed largely because its
initiatives were not properly implemented or monitored.
In one example, the SEC said three internal audits of a
Swiss-based desk that serviced U.S. clients turned up "no
issues" or "minor issues," even though travel reports reflected
visits with prospective U.S. clients and the potential receipt
of millions of dollars of new money from them.
Credit Suisse began shutting the business down in late 2008,
soon after Swiss bank UBS AG said it would shut down a
cross-border business for U.S. clients in the wake of
much-publicized criminal and civil tax investigations.
UBS agreed in February 2009 to settle those probes by paying
$780 million in fines, other penalties, interest and restitution
and entering a deferred prosecution agreement.
SEEKING ACCOUNTABILITY
White has said the SEC would consider requiring admissions
of wrongdoing where there has been particularly egregious
conduct, an undermining of investigative processes, harm to many
investors, or significant risks to markets or investors. She
said the SEC might also consider requiring an admission in order
to send an important message to markets.
"Admissions are important because they achieve a greater
measure of public accountability, which, in turn, can bolster
the public's confidence in the strength and credibility of law
enforcement, and the safety of our markets," she said in a
speech on Friday to the Practising Law Institute.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments last
February but has yet to rule on whether U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff was correct to reject the SEC's $285 million fraud
settlement with Citigroup Inc because it did not require
the bank to address the issue of whether it did anything wrong.
By the middle of 2013, Credit Suisse's securities assets
under management across U.S. client accounts had fallen to about
$34 million, the SEC said.
The bank also operates an SEC-registered brokerage business
in the United States for wealthy investors, Credit Suisse
Securities (USA).
The case is In re: Credit Suisse Group AG, SEC
Administrative Proceeding No. 3-15763.