Sept 14 Credit Suisse Group AG will
pay more than $80 million to settle allegations that it did not
disclose how it operated its dark pool private share trading
exchange to clients, Bloomberg reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The Swiss bank will pay more than $50 million in fines and
disgorgement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
about $30 million to the New York Attorney General, the news
agency reported.
SEC and Credit Suisse representatives declined to comment.
Officials at the New York Attorney General's office did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dark pools are anonymous trading venues and do not display
pretrade information. The anonymity is meant to help
institutional investors trade large blocks of shares without the
market moving against them.
