ZURICH, April 7 Shares in Credit Suisse fell on Monday after reports over the weekend said New York financial authorities had requested documents from the bank to see if it lied about building tax shelters, in a sign the Swiss bank may face fresh legal troubles in the United States.

Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Shares in the bank fell 2.4 percent by 0739 GMT, lagging a 1.4 percent fall in the European banking sector.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was considering a deferred-prosecution agreement with Credit Suisse which would involve a cash penalty exceeding the $780 million paid by peer UBS in 2009, but was pushing for a guilty plea from a subsidiary of the Swiss bank.

Several Swiss banks are under investigation from U.S. authorities that suspect them of having helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by David Holmes)