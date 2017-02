ZURICH Oct 13 The Swiss SIX stock exchange is investigating Credit Suisse over possible breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

SIX Exchange Regulation said in a statement it has initiated an investigation following preliminary inquiries which would continue for an indefinite period.

"The investigation is connected to the late publication of a management transaction regarding 1,400 registered shares in Credit Suisse Group Ltd," it said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)