By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 20 U.S. prosecutors
first raised the specter of a criminal plea by Credit Suisse
Group AG more than two years after starting an
investigation into whether the Swiss bank had helped wealthy
Americans evade taxes.
In a meeting with Credit Suisse's lawyers in March 2013,
U.S. Justice Department officials, frustrated by what they
viewed as poor co-operation from the bank, for the first time
said an indictment was possible if they did not see an
improvement, according to a person briefed on the situation.
Details of what exactly prosecutors were seeking could not
be learned, but Credit Suisse has said it could not hand over
names of clients to U.S. authorities as Swiss law prevented it
from doing so.
In October of last year, Kathryn Keneally, the head of the
Justice Department's tax division, called the bank's lawyers and
said she was prepared to recommend prosecution, the source said.
By January, prosecutors had decided they wanted to indict
the bank and expected it to plead guilty, the source said.
The bank and U.S. authorities declined to comment beyond
their public statements.
Late on Monday, Credit Suisse became the largest bank in two
decades to plead guilty to a U.S. crime and agreed to pay $2.6
billion in fines to prosecutors and regulators, a much more
severe penalty than the one dealt to rival UBS AG in
2009. UBS paid $780 million in fines and got a deferred
prosecution agreement to settle similar charges, but also turned
over names of 4,450 clients.
U.S. prosecutors said Credit Suisse helped clients deceive
U.S. tax authorities by concealing assets in illegal, undeclared
bank accounts, in a conspiracy that spanned decades, and in one
case began more than a century ago.
Credit Suisse, which has a large business managing rich
clients' money, helped them withdraw funds from their undeclared
accounts by either providing hand-delivered cash to the United
States or using Credit Suisse's correspondent bank accounts in
the United States, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors said
Credit Suisse had around 22,000 U.S. client accounts worth
around $10 billion, which included both declared and undeclared
accounts.
The bank was forced to plead guilty not only because of its
complicity in tax evasion, but also because of its poor
co-operation in the investigation, prosecutors said. It did not
begin an internal probe until early 2011, and did not preserve
some evidence of the wrongdoing, documents showed.
Still, the bank escaped a much worst fate. Critically, the
New York state bank regulator decided not to revoke its license,
sparing it from what could have been a devastating blow for a
foreign bank as it could effectively have cut off its direct
access to the U.S. bank market.
And top executives, including Chief Executive Brady Dougan,
remained in their seats, despite suggestions by New York state
regulators at one point that they resign and pressures from some
critics of the bank's leadership outside and within the bank as
the probe dragged on and the costs of settling the matter kept
rising.
Interviews over the past few days with sources familiar with
negotiations between the bank and various U.S. authorities,
including the Department of Justice prosecutors and the New York
Department of Financial Services, reveal that a turning point in
the long-running probe came in February this year, when U.S.
senators grilled bank executives and scolded prosecutors for
dragging their feet.
A report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations prompted New York Superintendent of Financial
Services Benjamin Lawsky's office to launch a parallel
investigation into the bank's activities, which complicated a
deal in the final days of negotiations and increased the size of
the penalty the bank had to pay, according to the sources.
Credit Suisse's legal team had initially tried to keep the
fine below $600 million or $800 million, but the numbers quickly
outstripped that target, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse will pay financial penalties to the Justice
Department, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Reserve
and New York's banking regulator to settle the matter. It has
already paid just under $200 million to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The bank will take an after-tax charge of 1.6 billion Swiss
francs ($1.79 billion) in the second quarter.
"We deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this
settlement," Dougan said in a statement. "We have seen no
material impact on our business resulting from the heightened
public attention on this issue in the past several weeks."
FINAL DAYS
As late as this month, Credit Suisse was trying to avoid
having to plead guilty, insisting that only a small division was
responsible for the alleged crime and the entire bank should not
have to pay for it. It wanted a deferred prosecution agreement,
suggesting it would work with the Swiss government to provide
the names of account holders to prosecutors, one of the sources
said.
But prosecutors did not see that as a serious offer.
On Thursday last week sources familiar with the talks said
the bank had reached a deal in principle with prosecutors,
agreeing to a roughly $2 billion fine, including $100 million to
the U.S. Federal Reserve and a $200 million credit for the SEC
settlement in February over related activity.
Talks, however, hit an impasse with New York state banking
regulators.
Lawsky, a former federal prosecutor who has extracted large
penalties from other banks such as Standard Chartered Plc,
by threatening to revoke its license to operate in New
York, was looking into whether Credit Suisse had lied to New
York authorities about creating tax shelters.
Sources said Lawsky's office was playing hardball in
negotiations, knowing it held the ultimate leverage - the power
to pull the bank's state license.
Lawsky's office made an opening bid for Credit Suisse to pay
$1 billion to New York regulators, one of the sources said. The
office also sought reforms, including the right to appoint a
monitor to watch over the bank's activities.
Credit Suisse wanted the fine to be smaller. It also wanted
the scope of the monitor to be limited and the period of
appointment to be shorter, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse and New York negotiated all weekend, one of
the sources said. It was resolved late Saturday and the bank's
board approved the deal Sunday, the source said.
According to the consent order on Monday, the monitor will
review and report on corporate governance and will be selected
by the New York regulator. The monitor can be engaged for up to
two years. It will pay a $715 million penalty as part of the
agreement with Lawsky's office.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Douwe Miedema in
Washington; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Martin Howell and Neil
Fullick)