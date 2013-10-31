NEW YORK Oct 31 Credit Suisse Group AG
has dismissed a trader who cost the bank $6 million in
losses from "unusual trading activities" that are being looked
at by regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The Swiss bank dismissed Rohit Jha, an exchange-traded-funds
trader, this week and suspended his boss, Matthew Tagliani, the
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The trades
occurred last year and sparked an investigation and attracted
scrutiny from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the paper
said.
"As soon as Credit Suisse discovered unusual trading
activities by one trader on its London equity division
[exchange-traded funds] desk, the bank promptly notified the
relevant authorities and has been cooperating with its
regulators," Credit Suisse spokeswoman Sofia Rehman told the
Journal. "We are confident the trader acted alone and that the
matter has been contained."
A spokesman for Credit Suisse did not immediately return a
call from Reuters.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)