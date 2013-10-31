(Adds spokesman comment)
NEW YORK Oct 31 Credit Suisse Group AG
has dismissed a trader who cost the bank roughly $6
million in losses from "unusual trading activities" that are
being looked at by regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Thursday.
The Swiss bank dismissed Rohit Jha, an exchange-traded-funds
trader, this week and suspended his boss, Matthew Tagliani, the
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The trades
occurred last year and sparked an investigation and attracted
scrutiny from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the paper
said.
"As soon as Credit Suisse discovered unusual trading
activities by one trader on its London Equity Division Exchange
Traded Funds desk (ETF), the Bank promptly notified the relevant
authorities and has been cooperating with its regulators,"
spokesman Jack Grone told Reuters. "We are confident the trader
acted alone and that the matter has been contained."
Grone said the bank determined that no clients were
affected, and that the impact on profits was less than $6
million (GBP 4 million).
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)