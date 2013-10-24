Fitch Affirms Busan Bank at 'BBB+'; Withdraws All Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Busan Bank at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook
and affirmed
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. All ratings have
simultaneously been
withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Busan Bank for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Busan Bank's IDRs