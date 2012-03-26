March 26 Credo Petroleum said its
first-quarter profit will be 12 percent lower than reported as
the oil and gas company restates its results to account for
unbilled costs.
The company said the adjustments were primarily due to costs
incurred in the Bakken and Three Forks wells.
Credo, which owns assets in North Dakota Bakken and Three
Forks, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, expects the adjustments
to reduce its net income to $0.9 million, or 9 cents per share,
compared with $1 million, or 10 cents per share, reported
earlier.
Shares of the company closed at $11.09 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)