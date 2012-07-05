UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
July 5 Oil and gas company Credo Petroleum Corp , which agreed to be acquired by Forestar Group Inc , said it failed to get any alternate offer during a "go-shop" period.
Forestar Group said in June it planned to buy Credo for $146 million in cash, offering a 33 percent premium.
Credo had a 30-day go-shop period to seek out a better offer under the deal. The deadline expired on July 3.
Credo expects the merger to be completed in the second half of 2012.
Shares of Credo closed at $14.42 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They have traded below Forestar's offer price of $14.50 per share over the last month.
Forestar shares closed at $12.76 on Tuesday on the New York stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.