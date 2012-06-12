UPDATE 5-Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
* UAE and Iraq pledge to catch up with production cut targets
June 12 Credo Petroleum's second-quarter profit quadrupled on a 67 percent jump in oil production.
Net Income rose to $1.1 million, or 11 cents per share, from $255,000, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit was 12 cents per share.
Revenue rose 44 percent to $5.9 million.
Total production volumes increased 30 percent to 90,800 barrels of oil equivalent. Crude oil accounted for 61 percent of the company's total output during the quarter.
Credo, which suspended natural gas drilling in 2009 because of low prices, said gas output declined 7 percent in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.