ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday it added a relatively modest net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provision in the third quarter, bucking a recent trend of major banks drastically beefing up legal reserves.

The Zurich-based lender made the declaration in its full third-quarter report, published on Friday, after posting its financial results last week.

JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly to cover potential fines relating to currency market investigations. (1 US dollar = 0.9600 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)