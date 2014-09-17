BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve has asked Credit Suisse Group AG to immediately address problems relating to the bank's underwriting and sale of leveraged loans, or high-interest-rate loans used by private-equity firms to finance deals, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Officials at the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are using private communications with banks to rein in relaxed underwriting and debt-laden deals and plan to take action on a firm-by-firm basis if required, WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1m9jAbC)
In a letter to Credit Suisse, known as a Matters Requiring Immediate Attention, found problems with the bank's adherence to guidance issued last year, warning banks to avoid deals that included too much debt or too few protections for the lenders in case of a default, the report said citing the person familiar with the matter.
Credit Suisse and the Federal Reserve could not immediately be reached outside regular business hours.
Reuters reported in January that U.S. prosecutors had initiated an examination of Credit Suisse documents, including internal emails to establish whether a bank committee charged with overseeing the quality of home loans ignored red flags to the detriment of mortgage investors. (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.