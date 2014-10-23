* Q3 net profit 1.025 bln Sfr vs 810 mln in Reuters poll
* Private bank wins 7.4 bln Sfr in net new Q3 money
* Key capital ratio at 9.8 pct vs 10 pct year-end target
By Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Oct 23 Credit Suisse is to
make more cuts at its investment bank, which helped the Swiss
group to produce stronger-than-expected earnings in the third
quarter.
The bank has already scaled back its investment banking
division, mainly in fixed income, to try to balance it more
evenly with its private banking arm, which caters to the
financial needs of the wealthy.
Credit Suisse told investors to expect several potential
large "structural reductions," following the earlier cuts that
included parts of its bond-trading division and commodities.
Finance chief David Mathers did not say where the latest
cuts would be made. "I don't think I'm going to be specific."
Credit Suisse appointed two new investment banking bosses
last week and promoted them to its top ranks in a managerial
shake-up, which Chief Executive Brady Dougan has said would not
change the strategy or way of approaching the business.
The bank aims to have businesses in its investment bank with
top-three market positions that can earn a healthy return on
capital, and in the past has chosen to exit or scale-back in
many of the areas which did not meet the criteria, such as
commodities.
In its results' presentation on Thursday, the parts of the
investment bank that also did not fit those criteria included
interest rate products and foreign exchange.
But the bank said it was too early to pinpoint where further
cutbacks might take place.
The investment bank's third-quarter pretax profit surged 43
percent, benefiting from exits from costlier, less lucrative
activities and as fixed-income trading snapped back from last
year, when it was hit by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond buying.
In contrast, the private bank's results disappointed.
"The surprise came mainly from the investment bank, while
wealth management disappointed," Kepler Capital Markets Dirk
Becker, who rates the stock a "hold" with a 25.50 franc target
price.
Credit Suisse's private bank pulled in 7.4 billion francs in
net new assets, a key indicator for future revenue. This
translates to growth on existing assets of less than 3 percent,
well below a 6 percent long-term target.
The bank said the private bank would continue to leak
assets, because clients, especially in Europe, are under
pressure to come clean and close out Swiss accounts.
The bank also suffered a withdrawal in Switzerland of 1.1
billion francs from a single client.
"Overall, we still see Credit Suisse as being very dependent
on a good performance from the investment bank," Bank Vontobel
analyst Andreas Venditti said. He rates it "hold" with a 28
franc target.
LUKEWARM OUTLOOK
The investment bank took up just over 60 percent of Credit
Suisse's risk weighted assets, based on the third-quarter
results, a slight reduction on the same period last year, with
the remainder with its private bank.
"We have seen a mixed start to October, with recent market
volatility benefiting certain businesses across both divisions,
while negatively impacting others," CEO Dougan said.
Credit Suisse's securities business within its investment
bank was buoyed in the third quarter by Alibaba's
multi-billion dollar listing, where investment banks, including
Credit Suisse, shared $300 million in fees.
"We have a strong advisory and underwriting pipeline but the
pace of execution in the fourth quarter will depend on market
conditions," Dougan said.
The bank's results follow a strong performance from some
U.S. rivals, including Goldman Sachs.
For the group as a whole, net profit jumped to 1.025 billion
francs in the third quarter, surpassing the average forecast of
810 million francs in a Reuters poll and versus 454 million in
the third quarter last year.
Credit Suisse has bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8
percent, within striking distance of a 10 percent target by
year-end.
A gain of 351 million francs on the value of its own debt,
which the bank previously disclosed, smoothed the result.
Credit Suisse shares fell 1.3 percent by 1203 GMT, lagging
the European banking sector, which was up 0.1 percent.
Cross-town rival UBS, Deutsche Bank and
Barclays all report next week.
(1 US dollar = 0.9528 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin.; Additional
reportnig by Albert Schmieder; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Jane Merriman)