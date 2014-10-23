ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss bank Credit Suisse was cautiously optimistic for the year-end, as it posted third-quarter profit that beat expectations on Thursday.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit jumped to 1.025 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), compared to the average forecast of 810 million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

"We have seen a mixed start to October, with recent market volatility benefitting certain businesses across both divisions, while negatively impacting others," Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

The third-quarter results mark a return to profit for the bank after posting its biggest loss since the financial crisis in 2008 in the previous quarter, the result of a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) fine from U.S. authorities for helping its clients evade taxes. (1 US dollar = 0.9543 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)