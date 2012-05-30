NEW YORK May 30 Credit Suisse Group promoted John Cogan and Ahmad Masud to lead its power and utilities investment banking business, according to a memo sent to its staff on Wednesday.

As co-heads of the bank's power and utilities group in the Americas, Cogan and Masud will report to Osmar Abib and Jamie Welch, global co-heads of Credit Suisse's energy investment banking group, the memo said.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the details in the memo. (Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Gary Hill)