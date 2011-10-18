* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.25 vs Street view $0.26

* Q1 revenue flat at $269.0 mln

* Sees Q2 revenue $300 million-$320 million

* Sees Q2 gross margin of 37-38 percent

Oct 18 LED maker Cree Inc (CREE.O) reported a steep decline in first-quarter profit that missed Wall Street's expectations as stiff competition hurt pricing and kept inventories high.

The company also forecast a tepid second quarter, and its shares fell 6 percent to $26.10 after hours on Tuesday.

Profit for the first quarter ended Sept. 25 fell 78 percent to $12.8 million, or 11 cents per share, from $58 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin fell to 36.4 percent from 48.6 percent.

Revenue was flat at $269.0 million.

"Although we have seen tremendous growth in LED lighting sales over the last few years, it is clear that we have only scratched the surface of LED lighting adoption," Chief Executive Chuck Swoboda said in a statement.

Cree forecast second-quarter margin of 37 percent to 38 percent.

Total operating expenses rose 48 percent in the first quarter.

For the second quarter ending Dec. 25, Cree expects revenue of $300 million to $320 million. Analysts have forecast $309.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, based in Durham, North Carolina, expects second-quarter adjusted profit of between 25 cents and 28 cents a share, compared with analysts' average forecast for 33 cents. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)