BRIEF-Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil
* Says Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil
June 24 Cree Inc, a light-emitting diode maker, said it would restructure its LED products business, hurt by a decline in selling price and under-utilization of its factory.
Cree, which also lowered its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, said on Wednesday it would buy back $500 million worth of stock for fiscal 2016.
The company said it expects to take a restructuring charge of about $85 million, partly in the fourth quarter ending June 28. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed near its lowest in a week on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.