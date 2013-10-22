* Expects adj 2nd-quarter profit $0.36-$0.41 per share
* Expects 2nd-quarter revenue $400 mln-$420 mln
* Expects 2nd-quarter operating expenses to rise by $5.5 mln
* Shares fall 15 pct in extended trading
Oct 22 Cree Inc, a maker of
light-emitting diodes, forecast current-quarter earnings below
analysts' average estimate as it expects higher marketing
expenses for its LED bulb, sending its shares down about 15
percent in extended trading.
Cree expects second-quarter operating expenses to increase
by about $5.5 million.
The company said it expects earnings of 36 cents to 41 cents
per share. Analysts expected 44 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Gross margin guidance was weaker than expected due to a
faster-than-expected ramp of lower-margin LED bulbs at Home
Depot," Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Andrew Huang said.
Cree, which sells LED bulbs that lasts 25 times longer than
a regular bulb, has been selling the product through a retail
partnership with Home Depot Inc.
Cree's net income almost doubled to $30.5 million, or 25
cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 29, from $16.1
million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share, in
line with average estimate.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $391 million, missing the
estimated $392.3 million.
The North Carolina-based company's shares, which have more
than doubled this year, fell to $62.90 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian)