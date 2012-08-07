U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Aug 7 LED maker Cree Inc forecast weak results for the current quarter after its fourth-quarter profit almost halved on rising costs.
Cree now expects to earn 23 to 28 cents per share on an adjusted basis in the first quarter on revenue of $305 million to $325 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $329 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the fourth quarter almost halved to $10.0 million, or 9 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 25 cents per share, ahead of analysts' expectations of 23 cents per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $306.8 million, in line with a analysts' average estimate of $306.3 million.
Gross margin, excluding items, fell to 36.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 38.8 percent in the year-ago period.
Cree shares rose about 2 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $26.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several
Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on Thursday.