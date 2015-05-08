PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Investment firm Crescent Capital Group LP said it appointed Peter Mitchell as senior vice president of investor relations.
Mitchell would be responsible for marketing the firm's strategies to institutional investors, including public pension plans and multi-employer pension plans.
He joins Crescent from Thornburg Investment Management where he was a senior portfolio specialist. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, March 23 China's General Administration of Customs published the revised trade data for February on Thursday: