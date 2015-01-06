(Adds details, background)
Jan 6 Crescent Point Energy Corp
said it would cut its capital spending by 28 percent in
2015, becoming the latest Canadian oil and gas producer to trim
its spending plans in the face of a sustained fall in global oil
prices.
Crescent Point said it would spend C$1.45 billion ($1.23
billion) in 2015, mostly on drilling projects, and added that
its budget assumptions were "conservative" and "disciplined".
The company had announced its intention to cut its 2015
capital spending budget in November last year, but said at the
time that it did not expect its 2015 budget to be
"significantly" lower than in 2014.
But the slide in oil prices, which have more than halved
since mid-2014, has resulted in a number of Canadian oil and gas
companies, including Husky Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy
Inc, Athabasca Oil Corp and Tourmaline Oil
Corp, slashing capital spending plans for the year.
Crew Energy Inc also said on Tuesday that it
expected to spend up to C$185 million in 2015, lower than its
2014 budget of C$246 million.
Crescent Point said it expected to spend about C$408 million
of its budget in the Viewfield Bakken play in southeast
Saskatchewan and about C$301 million in its Shaunavon field in
southwest Saskatchewan.
The company said it expected average daily production of
152,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 9 percent increase
over its estimated 2014 production.
Oil prices plummeted to fresh 5-1/2 year lows, on Tuesday as
worries over a global supply glut intensified.
Brent crude fell as low as $51.23 a barrel on
Tuesday, its lowest level since May 2009, while U.S. crude
was at $48.94, down $1.10, after falling to $48.47, its
lowest since April 2009.
Up to Monday's close of C$24.86, shares of Calgary,
Alberta-based Crescent Point had fallen 37 percent in the past
three months. The company's U.S.-listed shares have fallen 40
percent over the same period.
($1 = 1.1762 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)